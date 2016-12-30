Here come initial jobless claims ...

The Department of Labour will publish its weekly report on initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that the number of first-time filings for unemployment insurance fell by 10,000 this week to 265,000, according to Bloomberg. It would be the 95th week with claims under the 300,000 level.

Initial claims provide a reading of the labour market’s health and the pace of layoffs.

The four-week average of continued claims, which evens out volatility and covers people who are not filing for the first time, is near the lowest level in a decade.

