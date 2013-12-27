INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FALL FASTER THAN EXPECTED

The latest weekly jobless claims figures are out.

Initial claims fell to 338,000 in the week ended December 21 from an upward-revised 380,000 in the previous week, below estimates for a smaller drop to 345,000.

Continuing claims unexpectedly rose to 2.923 million in the week ended December 14 from 2.877 million the week before.

Take these numbers with a grain of salt, as the BLS is still having issues with seasonal adjustments due to the unusually late Thanksgiving holiday this year.

