Whoops: Initial Jobless Claims Spike To 436K, And Last Week Was Revised Higher

Bummer for the bulls. Initial claims jumped sharply to 436K.

Not a disaster, but moving back closer to 450K, rather than 400K.

Stocks have dipped just a touch on the news.

Background: This number has been showing clear improvement of late, trending from the 450K range towards the 400K area. Today, analysts are looking for 422K, which is up a bit from 407K last week.

Of course, this is just an appetizer for the big show tomorrow — the jobs report.

