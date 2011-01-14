Jobless Claims Make Big Spike To 445K

The number: Way worse than expectations of 415k, and a big jump last week, and a big jump from that sub-400K that we got right at the end of 200.



You know, this is a volatile number, yada yada. There’s also seasonality/weather issues (possibly).

Stocks are slipping a little bit.

Not sure how much stock to put in this: MarketWatch cites a “government official” who cites the jump to paperwork issues.

Background: Analysts are looking for 415K which is a bit higher than last week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.