MISS: Initial Jobless Claims Come In At 374K

UPDATE: Initial jobless claims are out, and they came in above economists’ expectations.



The actual number of new claims was 374k, versus a consensus forecast of 370k.

Last week’s number was revised up from 372k to 374k, so the reading was flat.

The full report is here.

This week’s initial jobless claims number is out at 8:30 a.m. this morning.

Economists are expecting 370k new claims, down slightly from last week’s 372k reading.

We’ll have the number here LIVE at 8:30 a.m. ET.

