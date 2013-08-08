Average Initial Jobless Claims Is At Its Lowest Level Since 2007

The Department of Labour’s latest weekly reading of weekly initial unemployment claims is out, and it’s basically in line with expectations.

Claims climbed to 333,000, a level which was slightly lower than the 335,000 expected by economists.

Last week’s reading was revised up to 328,000 from an earlier reading of 326,000.

The four-week average is at its lowest level since November 2007.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.