Here comes jobless claims...

The Department of Labour is set to release data on initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The measure of the labour market is expected to come in at 265,000 new claims according to economists.

Last week claims came in better than expectations at just 262,000 against estimates of 265,000.

Last week’s number marked 76 straight weeks under 300,000 for initial claims, the longest such streak since 1970.

We’ll have the number as it crosses, so refresh the page for updates.

