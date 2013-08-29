INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FALL

The

Department of Labour just released its latest weekly reportof initial unemployment claims.

Claims fell to 331,000, which was a tad better than the 332,000 expected by economists.

However, last week’s reading of 336,000 a week ago was revised up to 337,000.

The 4-week moving climbed to 2,996,250 from 2,986,750.

“Claims continue to signal no let-up in employment growth,” said High Frequency Economics’ Jim O’Sullivan in a note last night.

Click Here For Live Updates »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.