INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FALL

The
Department of Labour just released its latest weekly reportof initial unemployment claims.
Claims fell to 331,000, which was a tad better than the 332,000 expected by economists.
However, last week’s reading of 336,000 a week ago was revised up to 337,000.
The 4-week moving climbed to 2,996,250 from 2,986,750.
“Claims continue to signal no let-up in employment growth,” said High Frequency Economics’ Jim O’Sullivan in a note last night.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.