MISS: INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS JUMP TO 372K

UPDATE:



Initial jobless claims have come in a tad weaker than expectations.

Analysts had been expecting a reading of 365K, but instead they came in at 372K.

Last week’s number was revised up a touch to 368K.

It’s not a huge miss or anything, but it’s a touch disappointing.

The full announcement is here.

—————-

The first big number of the US economic day is initial jobless claims.

Analysts expect a reading of 365K, basically flat compared to last week’s 366K.

We’ll have the number here LIVE at 8:30 AM ET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.