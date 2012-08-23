MISS: INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS JUMP TO 372K

UPDATE:
Initial jobless claims have come in a tad weaker than expectations.
Analysts had been expecting a reading of 365K, but instead they came in at 372K.
Last week’s number was revised up a touch to 368K.
It’s not a huge miss or anything, but it’s a touch disappointing.
The full announcement is here.
The first big number of the US economic day is initial jobless claims.
Analysts expect a reading of 365K, basically flat compared to last week’s 366K.
We’ll have the number here LIVE at 8:30 AM ET.
