Here come initial jobless claims ...

At 8:30 a.m. ET, we’ll get the latest weekly tally of initial jobless claims.

Economists estimate that claims for unemployment insurance fell to 271,000 last week from 274,000 in the prior period, according to Bloomberg.

The data last week showed that the four-week average of claims fell to 266,250, the lowest since April 15, 2000.

In a preview of the data to clients, Deutsche Bank’s Joe LaVorgna wrote: “Thursday’s initial jobless claims data take on added significance since they cover the August employment survey period. While the claims numbers are expected to remain near a four-decade low, August nonfarm payrolls could disappoint given their historical tendency to do so.”

We’ll be back with the numbers once they cross.

NOW WATCH: The 9 Worst Mistakes You Can Make On Your Resume



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.