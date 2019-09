Weekly initial unemployment claims climbed to 302,000 from 298,000 a week ago.

This was a bit higher than the 300,000 expected by economists.

“Initial claims have hovered around 300k (near pre- recession lows) for the past couple of months and should continue to do so as labour markets tighten,” Nomura economists said.

