Here come initial jobless claims ...

The weekly report on initial jobless claims is set for release at 8:30 am ET.

Expectations are for claims to total 283,000, up from last week’s 268,000 print, which was the lowest since January and one of the lowest weekly claims numbers since the financial crisis.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

