Here come initial jobless claims ...

The weekly release of initial jobless claims data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists estimate that claims fell to 270,000 last week from 276,000 in the prior period, according to Bloomberg.

“In our view, an increase in claims to around 300k would presage a significant slowdown in the labour market and substantially slower output growth,” Deutsche Bank economists wrote in a note. “Unless and until this occurs, however, claims remain a bright spot on the growth horizon.”

