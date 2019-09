The latest initial weekly jobless claims report is out, and it’s a beat.



Claims fell to 346k from from last week’s reading of 388k.

Economists were expecting a reading of 360k.

Last week’s number was much higher than expected. But that’s being blamed on seasonal factors including the Easter holiday.

