Here Comes Initial Jobless Claims...

First big datapoint of the day: Weekly initial jobless claims.



Analysts expect to see 353K initial claims, just down a bit from 357K.

Lately there’s been talk about data getting slightly weaker, so this will be an interesting to watch.

And of course, the big Non-Farm Payrolls report comes out tomorrow.

We’ll have the number here LIVE at 8:30 AM ET.

