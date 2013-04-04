Here Comes Initial Jobless Claims...

First big datapoint of the day: Weekly initial jobless claims.
Analysts expect to see 353K initial claims, just down a bit from 357K.
Lately there’s been talk about data getting slightly weaker, so this will be an interesting to watch.
And of course, the big Non-Farm Payrolls report comes out tomorrow.
We’ll have the number here LIVE at 8:30 AM ET.
