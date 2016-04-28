Here come initial jobless claims...

The latest data on initial jobless claims will be out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists expect that claims rose slightly to 259,000, according to Bloomberg.

Last week claims unexpectedly fell to 247,000, reaching the lowest level since November 24, 1973.

Notably, claims have been below 300,000 for 59 straight weeks as of last week — the longest streak since 1973.

