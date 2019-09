Initial jobless claims for the past week missed expectations, coming in at 329K.

Analysts had expected a reading of 315K.

The number is up from a revised 305K.

This number can be a bit noisy, and generally this is still quite low.

Still, this is one piece of the puzzle to watch.

