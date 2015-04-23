Here come initial jobless claims ...

The weekly report on initial jobless claims is set for release at 8:30 am ET.

Expectations are for the report to show that claims totaled 287,000 last week, down slightly from the prior week’s 294,000.

The 4-week average of initial claims is currently near a post-crisis low and claims are one of the best real-time readings we have on the health of the labour market.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they drop.

NOW WATCH: Watch these giant container ships collide near the Suez Canal



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.