Here come initial jobless claims ...

The weekly report on initial jobless claims is set for release at 8:30 am ET.
Expectations are for the report to show that claims totaled 287,000 last week, down slightly from the prior week’s 294,000.
The 4-week average of initial claims is currently near a post-crisis low and claims are one of the best real-time readings we have on the health of the labour market.
We’ll be back with the live numbers when they drop.
NOW WATCH: Watch these giant container ships collide near the Suez Canal
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.