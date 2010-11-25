Were The Good Initial Jobless Claims A Sham Because Of Seasonal Adjustments?

There’s chatter this morning that the initial jobless claims report, which was the best in a long time, deserves a fat-old asterisk, because of the seasonal adjustments.
Without the adjustments there would have been a big, weekly jump.
So, cancel it out and ignore? No, seasonality is real.
Matt Busigin points us to this chart of non-seasonally adjusted claims over the years. Notice anything?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.