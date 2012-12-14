BEAT: INITIAL CLAIMS FALL TO 343K

UPDATE: Weekly jobless claims figures are out.



Initial claims rose 343K versus expectations of a 369K rise.

Continuing claims fell slightly to 3198K versus expectations of 3210K.

Below is a snapshot of part of the state-by-state breakdown provided in the report.

Photo: DoL

ORIGINAL: Weekly jobless claims figures are due out at 8:30 AM ET. Economists expect initial claims to rise 369K, just below last week’s rise of 370K.

Continuing claims are expected to tick up slightly to 3210K from 3205K last week.

