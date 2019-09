The number:



Alright, 414K is a touch better than expected.

Nothing wild, but at least not a disaster, so consider that a minefield avoided.

Background: You know the drill. This high-frequency number has been consistently over 400K. Analysts are looking for 420K, slightly down from last week’s 427K.

