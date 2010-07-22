Initial Jobless Claims Of 464,000 Miss Expectations, Still Showing labour-Market Stalling

Analysts were looking for just over 440K initial claims, so 464,000 is a miss.



Once again, this number is showing a total stall-out, with claims seemingly stuck in a range right around 450K.

The major indices are still up around 1%, though that’s a bit below they were before the number hit.

For a roundup of other key events this morning, see here.

