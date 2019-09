Photo: AP

A 1000 claim difference is what separates this morning’s jobless claims number and the analyst consensus. Continuing claims rose 4.662 million vs a 4.618 estimate. Prior initial claims were actually revised higher from 442,000 to 445,000.

The 4 week average for claims at 447K v 442.0K prior (lowest four week avg since Sept 2008).

