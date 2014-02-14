INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS JUMP

Initial unemployment claims jumped to 339,000 from 331,000 a week ago.

Economists were expecting a reading of 330,000.

This brought the 4-week moving average up to 336,750 from 333,250 a week ago.

“Initial jobless claims probably edged up following a sizable decline,” said Citi’s Peter D’Antonio before the release. He expected a reading of 335,000. “If correct, the four-week moving average also crept higher, but nonetheless remained in the low range that prevailed over January.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.