Initial jobless claims came in at 402,000.



Analysts were expecting 401,000.

Last week’s reading was revised to 404,000, up from 403,000.

The 4-week moving average climbed to 405,500, up from last week’s revised reading of 403,750.

Here’s a little historical context:

Photo: St. Louis Fed

