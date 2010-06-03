Initial Jobless Claims In Line But Still Too High

Initial claims rose 453,000 on a seasonally-adjusted basis in the week ending May 29th, vs. an expected value of 455,000.



Thus it came in-line with expectations, but obviously remains historically very high.

—

SEASONALLY ADJUSTED DATA

In the week ending May 29, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 453,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week’s revised figure of 463,000. The 4-week moving average was 459,000, an increase of 1,750 from the previous week’s revised average of 457,250.

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 3.6 per cent for the week ending May 22, unchanged from the prior week’s unrevised rate of 3.6 per cent.

The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending May 22 was 4,666,000, an increase of 31,000 from the preceding week’s revised level of 4,635,000. The 4-week moving average was 4,654,000, an increase of 9,750 from the preceding week’s revised average of 4,644,250.

The fiscal year-to-date average of seasonally adjusted weekly insured unemployment, which corresponds to the appropriated AWIU trigger, was 5.124 million.

UNADJUSTED DATA

The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 410,302 in the week ending May 29, an increase of 3,427 from the previous week. There were 500,380 initial claims in the comparable week in 2009.

The advance unadjusted insured unemployment rate was 3.4 per cent during the week ending May 22, unchanged from the prior week. The advance unadjusted number for persons claiming UI benefits in state programs totaled 4,330,107, a decrease of 77,692 from the preceding week. A year earlier, the rate was 4.5 per cent and the volume was 6,033,293.

See the official release here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.