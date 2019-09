At 8:30 a.m. ET, the Department of labour will release its latest reading of weekly initial jobless claims.



Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the measure to slip to 345,o00 from last week’s reading of 354,000.

Click Here For Updates ยป

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.