IPhone Sales Have Begun, And So Far Everyone Wants The More Expensive 5S

Alyson Shontell
IPhone 5s cameraApple

The new iPhone 5C and 5S devices went on sale Friday morning in Europe, Asia and Australia. So far, everyone seems to want the iPhone 5S.

The Wall Street Journal calls demand “heavily tilted” toward the more expensive phone which has a fingerprint scanner, an improved camera and a fast processor.

Multiple stores abroad sold out of the iPhone 5S quickly, although Apple reportedly bulked up on 5C inventory and went lighter on the 5S.

Polls of people in line show gold and silver 5Ss are selling out first, leaving the black and slate 5S for last.

One person in Sydney told WSJ that the 5C seemed expensive, and it was just the old iPhone “wrapped in plastic.”

A man in Beijing told WSJ he was also after a 5S. “I don’t care what’s inside the device. Chinese people like gold,” he said.

