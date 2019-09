Here’s a chart showing the year-over-year change in initial weekly jobless claims. That is a serious spike up the last two weeks. We hope it’s all due to Hurricane Sandy and that we’ll quickly revert to our trend of year-over-year claims declining by about 10%. If it’s not, then there might be another issue.



