Initial claims came in slightly ahead of expectations at 455,000, up from 445,000 last week. The mean estimate was 440,000. Given that the finance industry is in the middle of an epileptic fit, the market is probably only barely paying attention, but still; more bad news for the economy.



Courtesy of Briefing.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.