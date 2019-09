Initial Claims came in at 381,000, worse than the 375,000 estimate. Claims continue to trend upwards, signaling overall softness in the labour market. On positive note, claims are still below the level (400,000+) normally associated with recessions.



Graph courtesy of Briefing.com

