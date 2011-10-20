Initial Claims Just Miss Expectations At 403K

Update:



Initial claims are just a tad worse than expectations at 403K.

Analysts had expected 400K.

Last week’s claims were revised slightly higher to 409K from 404K.

Nothing special, all right around expectations, and where the number has been forever.

Original post: The first big economic datapoint of the day…

Initial jobless claims are expected to come in right at 400K, which is basically the range it’s been at forever now.

400K would be down just slightly from the 404K last week.

Number coming out at 8:30 AM ET.

