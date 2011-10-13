All Clear: Still No Spike In Initial Claims

Update:

Mostly a snoozer here.

Initial claims of 404K was basically right in line with expectations, which were for 405K.

The good news: No economic collapse yet. Maybe next week.

Original post: The latest high-frequency labour data: Initial jobless claims are expected to jump slightly to 405K for the week ended October 8.

They came in at 401K in the previous week.

ANy number in the 400K(ish) range should be mostly a snooze.

We’ll have the number live at 8:30.

