INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FALL TO 323,000

The latest weekly jobless claims figures are out.

Initial claims fell to 323,000 in the week ended November 16 from an upward-revised 344,000 the week before.

Economists were expecting a smaller drop to 335,000.

Continuing claims edged up to 2.876 million in the week ended November 9 from a downward-revised 2.810 million in the previous week.

