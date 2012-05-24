Initial Jobless Claims RIGHT In Line With Expectations At 370K

ORIGINAL POST: One of our favourite datapoint is initial claims, and it comes out at 8:30 AM ET today.



Analysts expect 370K claims, flat from the 370K last week.

This number had been lower earlier this year, and then jumped, and then moderated, and have been flat.

We’ll have the number at this post LIVE.

UPDATE: Snooze. Right in line with expectations at 370K.

