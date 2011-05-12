INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS 434K

The number:
Down from last month, but worse than consensus.
A bummer, but not going to be a huge shock to anyone.
The markets were lower heading into the morning, and remain so.
More significant are retail sales, which came in weaker than expectations.
Background: This number has been trending frighteningly higher lately, to the point that it’s almost a trend.
The current survey expectation is for 430K, down from 474K last week.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.