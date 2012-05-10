RIGHT IN LINE: Initial Jobless Claims Flat At 367K

UPDATE:
Snooze: 367K. Right in line. Virtually nothing to see here.
We’re not going to bother writing much more.
————
ORIGINAL POST: The big datapoint of the day: Initial jobless claims.
Analysts expect 368K, up a hair from 365K.
This number had been spiking for a few weeks (worrying everyone) and then fell back last week (much to everyone’s relief), so today’s number will (as always) be watched closely.
Here’s a chart looking at how things have been since the beginning of last year.
The number comes out at 8:30 AM ET.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.