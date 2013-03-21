HERE COMES INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ...

Heads up: minutes away from the first big economic data point of the day in the United States – weekly jobless claims figures, due out at 8:30 AM ET.



Economists predict initial claims rose to 340,000 in the week ended March 16 after 332,000 new claims were filed the week before.

Continuing claims are expected to have risen to 3.050 million from 3.024 million.

We will have the full release LIVE at 8:30 AM ET.

