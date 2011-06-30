Initial Jobless Claims WORSE Than Expectations At 428K

Update: 428K is slightly worse than expectations at 428K. However it’s 1K down from last week.

Markets remain slightly higher.

Nobody is going to care too much about this number.

Original post: You know the drill… this number has been consistently mediocre lately.

Analysts are looking for 420K, down from 429K, last week.

Unless it’s a radical departure from that, it would be surprising if this number had a huge impact, but who knows.

The number is out at 8:30.

