Good News On Initial Claims: Number Back Below 400K

Update: It could have been a lot worse…
Initial weekly jobless claims for the week ending July 23 fell from a revised 422k to 398K; its first sub-400K reading in 15 weeks.
Analysts had expected 415K.
No big reaction in markets.
Preview: Initial weekly jobless claims come out at 8:30.
Analysts expect a reading of 415K vs. 418K last week.
Anything in that range (a bit above 400K) will be in line with where this number has been for a long time.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.