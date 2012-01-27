Initial Jobless Claims SPIKE To 377K, Missing Estimates Of 370K

Photo: en.wikipedia.org
THE NUMBER IS OUT:
It’s a bit weaker than expected. 377K was ahead of the 370K that was consensus, and well up from the 352K last week.
So not great, but for a noisy number still in a benign range.
———
ORIGINAL POST: Here comes the gold standard of high-frequency economic data.
Initial jobless claims, due out at 8:30 AM ET, are expected to come in at 370K, a bounce from 352K.
Anything in that range should be fine, so long as there isn’t a sharp spike towards 400k.
This number has been steadily grinding lower, and has been the surest indicator that the recovery is on the mend.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.