Initial Jobless Claims SPIKE To 377K, Missing Estimates Of 370K

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

THE NUMBER IS OUT:



It’s a bit weaker than expected. 377K was ahead of the 370K that was consensus, and well up from the 352K last week.

So not great, but for a noisy number still in a benign range.

———

ORIGINAL POST: Here comes the gold standard of high-frequency economic data.

Initial jobless claims, due out at 8:30 AM ET, are expected to come in at 370K, a bounce from 352K.

Anything in that range should be fine, so long as there isn’t a sharp spike towards 400k.

This number has been steadily grinding lower, and has been the surest indicator that the recovery is on the mend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.