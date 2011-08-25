BAD NEWS ON JOBS: Initial Claims Rise To 417,000

The number: Initial claims rose to 417K from 408K, versus expectations for a slight decline.



Continuing claims declined from 3721K to 3641K, the lowest level in months.

4-week moving average up 4K to 407,500.



The market doesn’t seem to be moving on the number. The trend in claims suggests stagnation more than everything else.



Preview: A Bloomberg survey expects a decline in initial claims to 405K from 408K last week. Finviz shows a decline to 400K. A Marketwatch survey expects an increase to 410K.

In other words, no one expects a big change.



