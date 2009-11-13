Jobless Claims Fall In California, Florida, and New York

U.S. initial unemployment insurance claims fell 12,000 from last week on a seasonally-adjusted (SA) basis, but rose 46,904 on a non-seasonally-adjusted (NSA) basis.



Despite the nationwide increase on an NSA basis, claims actually dropped in California, Florida, and New York.

Department of labour: The highest insured unemployment rates in the week ending Oct. 24 were in Puerto Rico (6.4 per cent), Oregon (5.4), Nevada (5.2), Pennsylvania (4.9), Alaska (4.8), Arkansas (4.8), California (4.8), Wisconsin (4.8), North Carolina (4.6), Michigan (4.5), and South Carolina (4.5).

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending Oct. 31 were in Wisconsin (+1,501), Illinois (+1,390), Michigan (+1,135), Puerto Rico (+1,101), and Texas (+965), while the largest decreases were in California (-6,752), Florida (-3,409), Georgia (-2,686), New York (-2,067), and North Carolina (-1,872).

