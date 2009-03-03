Inhabitat Raises $500K For 'Green' Sites

More money for ‘green’ media: NYC-based Inhabitat has raised around $500,000 in financing from a European-based angel investment company.

Founded by Jill Fehrenbacher, Inhabitat includes a ‘green’ design news blog and two related sites: kids-focused Inhabitots and an online shop selling products from green designers. Jill also created the Greener Gadgets conference, which took place last week in New York.

Fehrenbacher says Inhabitat will use the money to grow its editorial team, invest in more development, and launch more spin-off sites. “Nothing too crazy,” she tells us by e-mail, “just saw a good opportunity to grow the business and add the kinds of resources that would help us get to that next level.”

Green and gadgets run in the family: Jill’s sister Katie edits Earth2Tech, a green site in Om Malik’s GigaOM network. And Jill’s husband is Engadget co-founder Peter Rojas, who is currently working on a gadget site called Gdgt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.