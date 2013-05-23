Incredible Photo Shows Mother-Of-Two Standing Up To London Attackers

Overnight, two men apparently attacked and killed a man in South West London, in what is believed to have been a terrorist attack.



The horrifying incident, which is reported to have used a “machete”, took place on a busy street, and afterwards the attackers lingered, apparently happy to let themselves be filmed and photographed before police arrived on the scene and shot both men.

One astonishing photo appears to show a woman talking to one of the men. She is standing just a few feet away from the suspect, who is covered in blood and holding a knife in his hands.

Soon, however, someone had recognised the brave woman in the photograph. It was their mother:

The woman has been identified as Ingrid Loyau-Kennett. According to another Twitter user (who said Ingrid was his girlfriend’s mother), Loyau-Kennett was talking to the man, trying to keep him calm to avoid him “lashing out again.”

The Daily Telegraph has spoken to Loyau-Kennett, a 48-year-old mother-of-two from Cornwall, England.

According to the Loyau-Kennet, had been on a bus heading past the scene when she saw the man hurt on the floor, and decided to jump off to try and help.

When she walked over to the man on the ground, she could not find a pulse. That’s when the suspected attackers walked over to her. The Telegraph reports that Loyau-Kennett spoke to both of the attackers, trying to keep them calm and even asking them to hand over their weapons before police arrived on the scene.

