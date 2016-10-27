This stunning visualisation breaks down all the ingredients in your favourite processed foods

- A recent study found that processed foods, which are foods made with additives and preservatives like sugar or salt, can cause people to eat more calories and gain weight.
- Previous research has also found that processed foods, specifically meats like bacon and sausage, could be linked to cancer.
- We looked at a few of our favourite processed foods like Twinkies and Doritos to find out what ingredients go into them.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Ingredients: A Visual Exploration of 75 Additives & 25 Food Products offers a jarring look inside the food Americans eat daily.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on November 13, 2015.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.