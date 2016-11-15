Ingogo now lets you earn Qantas points for taxi rides

Getty / File

Taxi app Ingogo has signed a deal that now means Australians don’t need to fly to be a frequent “flyer”.

Ingogo announced today that each dollar spent on taxis through its app will earn one Qantas frequent flyer point.

“Catching a taxi to the airport and back is an integral part of the travelling experience for many Qantas frequent flyers, so it makes sense to be earning them on that part of the trip too,” said Ingogo founder and CEO Hamish Petrie.

The deal is a coup for Ingogo, which in recent years has challenged CabCharge’s long-time dominance in taxi booking and payments. It was the competition from the likes of Ingogo, Uber and GoCatch that prompted industry reform such as reduction in CabCharge’s 10% debit and credit card payment surcharge in NSW, Victoria and Western Australia; and forcing CabCharge to allow third parties to process its cards and vouchers.

Qantas has more than 11 million members on its frequent flyer program, which has helped make the points in-demand “currency”. The public thirst for points was demonstrated last year when Woolworths announced it would end its Qantas points program in favour of its own loyalty program, but was forced to reverse the decision after a customer backlash.

Petrie said the value in the Qantas program was its reach.

“In other words, around half the Australian population can now start earning Qantas Points simply by using the Ingogo app and taxis to get around.”

Qantas members will earn 250 points on each of their first three Ingogo trips, taken before March 31, 2017.

Ingogo currently services all five mainland capitals and last May became the first taxi booking app in Australia to feature fixed fares.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.