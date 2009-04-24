"Inglourious Basterds" And Heath Ledger's Final Film Headed To Cannes

This morning, organisers of the Cannes Film Festival revealed the full lineup of movies screening at the fest. The entire list is embedded below, but highlights include competition films Inglourious Basterds; Ang Lee’s Taking Woodstock starring Demetri Martin and Emile Hirsch; Pedro Almodovar’s Broken Embraces and Lars Von Trier’s Antichrist.

Those movies will be judged by a jury including actresses Robin Wright Penn and Asia Argento and director James grey.

Films screening out of competition include the Sam Raimi-directed, Justin Long starrer Drag Me To Hell and Heath Ledger’s final film The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.

Cannes full jury and film lineup, as well as other notes from today's press conference, are embedded below.





