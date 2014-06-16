The 7 Most Ingenious Summer Vacation Hacks From Pinterest Users

Pinterest launched Place Pins six months ago to help users discover new places and track their travels.

The company recently announced that since then, users have created 4 million Place Boards and uploaded over 1 billion Place pins into the system.

Now that summer is officially here, hopefully we’ll all find time for a weekend trip or two.

Pinterest put together a list of the top tips, tricks, and hacks posted by Pinterest users to make sure your summer plans — whether you’re travelling or just enjoying your home turf — are as seamless as possible.

1. Use cleaned-out Tic-Tac boxes to store spices if you’re going camping and want to be able to cook, so you don’t have to waste space by bringing a bunch of half empty, hard-to-pack containers.

2. Instead of lugging around a lopsided black trash bag to clean up your mess, bust out your collapsible laundry bin to use as a garbage bag holder. It’s easier to carry out to a campsite or the beach, and it will help you keep your trash from spilling.

3. Skip the bags of ice at your next outdoor soiree. Freeze a bunch of colourful water balloons for a more festive way to keep your drinks cold.

4. If you hate the smell of bug spray, try keeping insects at bay by cutting a lemon in half and putting a bunch of cloves on top.

5. Next time you want to make a fruit salad, simplify the process of removing the stems from strawberries by doing it with a straw.

6. Popsicles on a balmy day are great, but sticky hands are not. Stop yourself from getting dripped on by using cupcake liners as popsicle drip catchers.

7. Always lather on sunscreen, but if you still end up getting a little burnt, keeping a tray of frozen aloe vera in your freezer can provide the sweetest relief.

