Check Out The Creative Ways These Badass Infantry Marines Keep In Shape

Photo: Vimeo/Dmitry Kostyukov

Sure, fitness is just another part of being a Marine, but what about when you are deployed overseas with no real gym equipment?Doesn’t matter.



As depicted in this video by Dmitry Kostyukov, these guys can throw together a complete gym with barely any real equipment.

U.S. Marine Sergeant Jacob Way, stationed at Marine Corps Base in Hawaii, told Business Insider that the Marines in the video are “just doing what’s normal.” He says:

“If people are going to be impressed or something by what they’re using to work out they should just view it as an eye opener. You hardly need anything to be strong and fit, just a mind that’s ready to soak up a workout and love and appreciate it.”

According to him, the gym on base is often the busiest place. Marines know fitness is a critical part of their success in the Corps—and it helps “knock away stress.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.